HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they charged five men over the long weekend for failing to social distance.

New Glasgow Regional Police charged a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for failing to comply with regulations under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

Police say the men, who live in separate houses, were visiting one another and were not social distancing.

That evening, police charged a 62-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, and a 61-year-old man for failing to comply with regulations under the Health Protection Act.

Police say the men live in separate houses, but they were all in the same vehicle, and were not maintaining social distance.

“New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank most residents throughout Pictou County who are adhering to the directives set forth under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts,” said police in a statement.

“But the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives of physical distancing are putting health and safety at risk.”

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. It extended the state of emergency on April 2.

Under the state of emergency, police are authorized to enforce orders under the Health Protection Act.

The act requires Nova Scotians to maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, from those who don’t live in the same household.

Individuals who fail to practise social distancing can face a fine of $1,000, while businesses can be fined $7,500.

Residents who wish to report a violation of the Health Protection Act should call their local police department’s non-emergency line -- not 911.