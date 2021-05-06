HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old Halifax man has been charged under the Emergency Management Act for travelling outside his municipality, after being pulled over by police for speeding in Trenton, N.S. on Wednesday.

New Glasgow Regional Police say at 9:30 a.m. on May 5, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding through a construction zone on Trenton Connector Road.

Police learned the driver was travelling from Halifax to New Brunswick, and stopped in Trenton for ‘non-essential business’.

The 32-year-old driver was charged for failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement made under the act that all persons are restricted travel within their own municipality. The man was also charged for speeding.

“Persons who do not follow these directives can face fines and are putting other Nova Scotians at health at risk,” said Constable Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police in a release.

Fines for failing to follow public health guidelines were recently raised to $2,000 from $1,000.