HALIFAX -- New Glasgow Regional Police are currently on the scene at a Hillcrest Ave. apartment building after a suspect has barricaded themselves in the building. The area is closed to motorists and pedestrians, and a local school is under hold and secure.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, New Glasgow police tweeted that they were on the scene of a Hillcrest Ave. apartment building.

Cst. Ken Macdonald confirms that New Glasgow Middle School was put on a hold and secure.

Police have closed the area of Hillcrest Ave. to motorists and pedestrians and ask the public to avoid the area. Macdonald says there is no danger to the public at this time.