New mask requirements at Nova Scotia hospitals start Thursday

Nova Scotia Health is introducing new masking requirements for visitors and health-care workers in provincial hospitals.

Beginning Thursday, masking will be required in ambulatory and inpatient care areas.

“Anybody who is in clinical area in the hospital’s inpatient units and clinics where we are providing direct patient care. We will still have masks available at entrances, but we won't be making people put them on just yet in the common areas, cafeterias, elevators, those sorts of places,” said Doctor Shelly McNeil, senior medical director for Nova Scotia Health.

McNeil says the idea of implementing these changes now is to get ahead of the spread of respiratory illnesses that come along with colder weather.

“We sort of monitor several different ways to see how many respiratory viruses are in the community. We can look at the number of people presenting or care for respiratory illnesses. We can look at the number of people hospitalized with respiratory infections, people getting tests or treatments for respiratory infections," said McNeil.

"It's usually around this time of year when we see an upswing in that, and we have been seeing that very consistently in Nova Scotia and given that we are looking to reduce the risk inside of hospitals as early as possible."

Dr. John Gillis, an emergency room doctor at Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., says he has seen many patients experiencing these illnesses already this year.

“We are starting to see more cases of respiratory illness, Covid is certainly still out there, RSV is out there, influenza and other viruses and colds as we are heading into the bad season and we are seeing a fair bit of it now,” said Gillis.

IWK Health Centre is also reinstating masking rules.

In a statement to CTV Atlantic, IWK said it is seeing an increase in local viral respiratory illnesses, and they are implementing masking requirements to protect their patients, families, support persons, staff and physicians starting Oct. 1. Masks will be required in inpatient units at IWK Health Centre on University Avenue, the emergency department, early labour assessment unit and any ambulatory care interactions.

Although this may be new to Nova Scotia, this is not the first Maritime province to reintroduce these rules.

Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick reintroduced masking for all health-care workers, patients, social visitors, and support workers in all patient facing and clinical areas on Sept. 3.

Some community members feel this change is crucial in Nova Scotia as well. Local resident Shannon Jack explained her views on the importance of masks.

“I think people everywhere, not just in hospitals, should wear a mask now that it's fall. The coronavirus is still around, and masks should be made mandatory again," said Jack

Others feel it's important to have a choice as well.

“It's a lot easier to comply as best as you can than be the rebellious person. But then again, free will always accommodates for people's differences of choice," Neria Atwine.

As the cold and flu season begins, doctors say if you feel sick, stay home. If you must go out when you aren’t feeling well, wear a mask to avoid passing it on to others. They also recommend people get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations when they become available.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.