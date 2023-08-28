New N.S. wilderness area includes old-growth forest, lakes and animal habitat

GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. -

The Nova Scotia government has announced a new provincial wilderness area in Guysborough County.

Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said today that the Archibald Lake Wilderness Area covers nearly 700 hectares of old-growth forest, lakes and wetland.

He says nearly 300 hectares of the protected area is old hardwood forest.

The new wilderness area will include Archibald Lake, as well as McDonald and Rocky Lake, which feed into Archibald Brook, a tributary of St. Mary's River.

The area is home to many species, including brook trout, Atlantic salmon, and the endangered mainland moose.

The area is also a popular spot for hunting and fishing, which are both allowed in wilderness areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.

