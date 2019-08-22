

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A new report identifies grey seals as the main cause of a decline in cod stocks in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence that could drive the fish to extinction by mid-century.

The latest assessment, released this month, says the outlook for the stock in the southern gulf is "grim."

Spawning stock biomass, which is used as a measure for the state of the species, was recorded last year at its lowest level in 69 years.

While large-scale commercial cod fishing has been suspended in the area since 1993, up to 300 tonnes a year can be landed as bycatch by fishermen seeking other species.

The report says a large reduction in the number of grey seals would be needed to halt the decline in the cod stocks but warns such a cull could have indirect negative effects on the cod.

It says a reduction in the seal population could result in an increase of other predators of cod that are also eaten by the seals.