New York-based artist's Nova Scotia inspired exhibition debuting in Canada next year

An art exhibition by New York-based artist Joan Jonas will make its Canadian premiere next year.

Jonas' installation, titled "Moving Off the Land II," pays tribute to the oceans and their creatures, biodiversity and threatened ecosystems.

The multimedia exhibition, which was inspired from Jonas' time spent by the ocean in Cape Breton, is presented through videos, theatre structures, print reproductions, cast glass and Murano glass mirrors.

The project is the culmination of three years of interdisciplinary research in aquariums around the world, including with marine biologist David Gruber.

On Tuesday, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and the National Gallery of Canada announced the joint acquisition of Jonas' exhibition. The installation made its North American debut at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City in March, as part of "Joan Jonas: Good Night Good Morning." It will remain there until July 6.

"I'm really happy that my work was acquired by the National Gallery of Canada and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. I've lived in Cape Breton, Canada in the summers since 1970. I've been so inspired and nourished by the people and the landscape," shares Jonas.

"Much of my work is made in Cape Breton, in the woods, on the beach, and on the road. I look forward to sharing my work with the people of Canada. It means a lot to me."

Artist Joan Jonas poses with her dog Ozu in front of the United States pavilion where her installation 'They Come to Us Without a Word' is on display at the 56th Biennale of Arts in Venice, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

"Moving Off the Land II" will make its Canadian premiere in Cape Breton in the summer of 2025. The work will then be on view at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax before it is made available to institutions across Canada.

"From her home for more than 50 years, Jonas has found inspiration in the environment that surrounds her: the woods, the Cape Breton coastline, Nova Scotian Folklore, and the community of Inverness," says Sarah Moore Fillmore, CEO of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia.

"Jonas is celebrated around the world, and Nova Scotians deserve to share a part of this distinguished artist's remarkable work."

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is Atlantic Canada's largest arts museum, offering a range of exhibitions and programming for all ages.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.