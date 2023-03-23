Newfoundland and Labrador paints rosy financial picture with budget

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Fuery poses with Finance Minister Siobhan Coady pose with a copy of the 2023/2024 provincial budget. (Source: @FureyAndrew/Twitter) Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Fuery poses with Finance Minister Siobhan Coady pose with a copy of the 2023/2024 provincial budget. (Source: @FureyAndrew/Twitter)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island