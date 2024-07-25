Windermere, N.S., man facing 31 charges, including forcible confinement: RCMP

A 43-year-old Windermere, N.S., man is facing 31 charges, including forcible confinement.

Kings District RCMP received a report on Monday that a woman was being held at a residence and threats were made to her safety.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Cleveland Road in Windermere on Wednesday and arrested a 43-year-old man, according to a news release from the force.

“In a subsequent search of the home, officers seized ammunition and weapons believed to be used in the commission of the offences on July 22,” said Cpl. Carlie McCann, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Joel Matthew Gibson has been charged with:

assault

three counts of uttering threats

forcible confinement

failure to comply with probation order

eight counts of possession contrary to order

five counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

three counts of careless use of firearm

three counts of possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Gibson appeared in Kentville provincial court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Friday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.