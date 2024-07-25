ATLANTIC
    • Windermere, N.S., man facing 31 charges, including forcible confinement: RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 43-year-old Windermere, N.S., man is facing 31 charges, including forcible confinement.

    Kings District RCMP received a report on Monday that a woman was being held at a residence and threats were made to her safety.

    The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Cleveland Road in Windermere on Wednesday and arrested a 43-year-old man, according to a news release from the force.

    “In a subsequent search of the home, officers seized ammunition and weapons believed to be used in the commission of the offences on July 22,” said Cpl. Carlie McCann, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    Joel Matthew Gibson has been charged with:

    • assault
    • three counts of uttering threats
    • forcible confinement
    • failure to comply with probation order
    • eight counts of possession contrary to order
    • five counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    • three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • three counts of possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • three counts of careless use of firearm
    • three counts of possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

    Gibson appeared in Kentville provincial court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Friday.

