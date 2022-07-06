Newfoundland and Labrador premier replaces health minister amid doctor shortages

Health Minister Dr. John Haggie, left, and Premier Andrew Furey arm bump during the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet on the grounds of Government House in St. John's on August 19, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has replaced his province's Health Minister. In a surprise cabinet shuffle Wednesday , Furey announced Health Minister John Haggie and Education Minister Tom Osborne would be switching roles, effective immediately. The move comes amid mounting health-care concerns in the province: the provincial medical association released figures last month showing nearly a quarter of the population is without a family doctor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

