Newfoundland and Labrador reports 61st COVID-19 death, 316 new cases

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting the 61st death due to COVID-19 in the province.

Officials say a woman in her 70s in the western health region died of the disease.

They say 16 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including five in critical care.

Officials are reporting 316 new infections today, bringing the active case count to 1,750.

Over 19,000 people have recovered from the disease in the province since the onset of the pandemic.

The government has said that COVID-19 restrictions, including masking and proof of vaccination requirements, will be lifted by March 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022 and was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.