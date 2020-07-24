ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials said today the case involves a woman in the Eastern Health region between the ages of 20 and 39.

The woman is a resident of the province who had recently returned from travel in Southeast Asia.

Officials say the woman was symptomatic during her return home and went into self-isolation upon her arrival.

Contact tracing is underway and anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

The province has reported a total of 265 cases of COVID-19, 259 of which are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.