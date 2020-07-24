Advertisement
Newfoundland and Labrador reports one new travel-related case of COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
Health officials said today the case involves a woman in the Eastern Health region between the ages of 20 and 39.
The woman is a resident of the province who had recently returned from travel in Southeast Asia.
Officials say the woman was symptomatic during her return home and went into self-isolation upon her arrival.
Contact tracing is underway and anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.
The province has reported a total of 265 cases of COVID-19, 259 of which are considered recovered.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.