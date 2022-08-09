Newfoundland highway reopens after days of closures due to out-of-control wildfires

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Officials have reopened a Newfoundland highway that had been choked off by out-of-control wildfires since last Thursday.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Forestry said in a tweet that the Bay d'Espoir Highway is now open.

The department is asking the public to drive slowly along the remote, wooded road and to avoid stopping.

Route 360, or the Bay d'Espoir Highway, is the only road connecting communities on Newfoundland's Connaigre Peninsula with the rest of the island.

Two wildfires have been burning just west of the highway since July 24, covering a combined area of more than 160 square kilometres as of Monday evening.

Harbour Breton Mayor Lloyd Blake said in an interview before the highway opened that stores in his community had run out of staples like milk, vegetables and fruits.

He said much-needed rain was falling on the fires but causing heavy smoke conditions that stymied efforts to deliver supplies by helicopter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.