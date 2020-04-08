HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged a newly licensed driver after being caught driving at high speeds Wednesday morning.

At 1:33 a.m., police observed a white Mercedes Sedan driving high speeds on Quinpool Road near Harvard Street in Halifax.

Using radar, police clocked the vehicle going 103 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

The 19-year-old woman was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for operating a motor vehicle after midnight and stunting. The driver’s license was also suspended for one week, and the vehicle was seized.

Stunting is automatically laid when a vehicle is going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50, and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.