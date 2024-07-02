No charges for officer involved in Amherst, N.S., arrest, injury: SiRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says there are no grounds to believe an Amherst police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with an arrest that injured a man earlier this year.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) received a referral from the Amherst Police Department on Jan. 21 following an arrest around 1 p.m. that day.

Officers were dispatched to a community homeless shelter after a man allegedly made threats and caused a disturbance.

One officer tried to remove the man from premises, but was unsuccessful, according to SiRT’s report on the incident.

A struggle then ensued between the man and the officer, who deployed his Taser and the man fell onto a bench.

The man was arrested at the scene.

He taken to the police station and then transported to hospital by EHS where it was discovered he had two broken ribs.

Director Erin Nauss says through SiRT’s investigation she has found the officer’s actions were not excessive when he decided to discharge the Taser.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

