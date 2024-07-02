ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • No charges for officer involved in Amherst, N.S., arrest, injury: SiRT

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says there are no grounds to believe an Amherst police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with an arrest that injured a man earlier this year.

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) received a referral from the Amherst Police Department on Jan. 21 following an arrest around 1 p.m. that day.

    Officers were dispatched to a community homeless shelter after a man allegedly made threats and caused a disturbance.

    One officer tried to remove the man from premises, but was unsuccessful, according to SiRT’s report on the incident.

    A struggle then ensued between the man and the officer, who deployed his Taser and the man fell onto a bench.

    The man was arrested at the scene.

    He taken to the police station and then transported to hospital by EHS where it was discovered he had two broken ribs.

    Director Erin Nauss says through SiRT’s investigation she has found the officer’s actions were not excessive when he decided to discharge the Taser.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News