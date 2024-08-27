No charges laid against N.S. RCMP officers after man dies during arrest

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says it has found no reasonable grounds to charge RCMP officers after a man died during an arrest in Hants County earlier this year.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) received a referral from the RCMP on March 2 regarding the arrest, which happened at a home in Bramber around 4 a.m. that day.

When police arrived at the scene, a man, who was wanted on arrest warrants, allegedly refused to exit a vehicle or identify himself.

SiRT says the man eventually exited the vehicle, was placed in handcuffs and brought to the ground.

The man then went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SiRT says an autopsy later determined the man’s cause of death was cocaine toxicity.

The manner of his death was deemed as an accident.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

