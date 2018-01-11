

The death of a resident at a continuing care facility in Dartmouth last year has been ruled a homicide, but charges won’t be laid in the case.

Halifax Regional Police say the 86-year-old woman was involved in an altercation with a 77-year-old female resident at Oakwood Terrace on June 7.

Police say the older woman was injured in the altercation and died on Sept. 3 from complications resulting from her injuries.

Police were called to the facility on Sept. 4. The medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Sept. 5 and ruled the woman’s death a homicide.

However, after consulting with the Public Prosecution Service, investigators have determined that charges won’t be laid because the suspect is not criminally culpable, due to her cognitive impairment.

Police say the investigation is complete and the file has been closed.