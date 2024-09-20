ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • No crime committed in relation to 'suspicious circumstances' in Middleton: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    The RCMP says it has identified two people they were looking for after witnesses reported "suspicious circumstances" at a Middleton, N.S., business last month.

    On Aug. 10, police said a male and female attended a business on Main Street. Initially, police said the witnesses thought the man was with a teenage girl, and they were concerned for her safety due to some of their comments and actions. Police said they wanted to identify the pair and follow up with them.

    The RCMP said in a news release Friday that the two people contacted police and confirmed there was no safety issues related to the incident.

    They have determined the person who was originally reported to be a youth is an adult and no criminal offences were committed.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News