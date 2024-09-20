No crime committed in relation to 'suspicious circumstances' in Middleton: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says it has identified two people they were looking for after witnesses reported "suspicious circumstances" at a Middleton, N.S., business last month.

On Aug. 10, police said a male and female attended a business on Main Street. Initially, police said the witnesses thought the man was with a teenage girl, and they were concerned for her safety due to some of their comments and actions. Police said they wanted to identify the pair and follow up with them.

The RCMP said in a news release Friday that the two people contacted police and confirmed there was no safety issues related to the incident.

They have determined the person who was originally reported to be a youth is an adult and no criminal offences were committed.

