No evidence of bear, wildlife attack at Halifax-area trail, investigation concludes: DNRR

A possible bear attack under investigation in the Halifax area on Monday was not a wildlife attack, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).

Around 7:35 a.m., RCMP, along with paramedics and department staff, responded to a report of a man who said he was attacked by a bear on the Shearwater Flyer Trail in Eastern Passage in the overnight/morning hours.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had non-life threatening injuries. In an update on Tuesday, police said they do not believe criminality was a factor in how the man sustained injuries.

The force says its investigation has concluded and referred to DNRR; however, it could be reopened if police receive new information.

During Monday’s investigation, a section of the trail between Bissett Road and Caldwell Road was closed as crews conducted investigations.

The investigation team included:

department staff

conservation officers

a DNRR helicopter

local law enforcement

Live traps were also set near the trail and signs were posted warning of a bear in the area.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) investigated a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Aug. 26, 2024. (Source: Jim Kvammen/CTV News Atlantic)

On Tuesday, the DNRR concluded its investigation and said they found no evidence of a bear or wildlife attack.

The DNRR says the bear traps are being removed and the trail will reopen by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“The Department cannot speculate on what may or may not have happened outside of a potential wildlife attack; police would need to speak to how the person sustained injuries,” said Erin Lynch, communications advisor for the DNRR.

Anyone who sees concerning bear activity should contact the DNRR at 1-800-565-2224.

