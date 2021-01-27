HALIFAX -- Fire crews in Halifax have extinguished a large fire at a construction site that sent heavy black smoke through the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were called to a building under construction at the 3260 Kempt Rd., on the corner of Columbus St.

Halifax Fire deputy chief Kevin Dean says when crews arrived, they discovered a building under construction was on fire, along with a scissor jack and a pile of construction debris.

Dean says crews had the fire under control ‘fairly quickly’, and it is now extinguished.

No injuries were reported and Dean says the damage to the construction site was ‘minimal’.

A fire investigator is investigating the cause of the fire, but Dean says it is not considered suspicious at this time.