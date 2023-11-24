No major changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia overnight, while there were minor changes in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change in the Halifax-area. The minimum price remains 161.7 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are still paying a minimum price of 163.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices did not change overnight. The minimum price remains 199.2 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton remains 201.2 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.1 cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 162.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price remains 207.5 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 1.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 163.7 cents per litre.
Diesel prices increased by 1.1 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 206.4 cents per litre.
