HMCS William Hall commissioned in Halifax

The Royal Canadian Navy's latest arctic and offshore patrol vessel officially became part of the fleet Thursday.

A commissioning ceremony took place at the Halifax navy dockyard and the vessel is now in active service.

“We’re excited to get out next week. We’re leaving here Tuesday and we’re going to start our journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe and be there for the D-Day ceremonies. Then, we are going to go up to the Arctic Circle and come back down and cross the ocean again and head back over to Canada,” said Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Brent Williamson, HMCS William Hall Coxswain.

Sailors attend a commissioning ceremony for HMCS Halifax on May 16, 2024.

HMCS William Hall is the fourth arctic and offshore patrol vessel delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy under the national shipbuilding strategy.

The ship is named after William Hall, who was the first Black person, the first Nova Scotian and just the third Canadian to receive the Victoria Cross, which is the highest award for bravery.

Like its three predecessors, HMCS William Hall was built at the Irving Halifax Shipyard.

