HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Brunswick as the province extended its streak to five consecutive days without an active case.

The last new case was announced on May 6 and of the 120 New Brunswickers who caught COVID-19, all have recovered.

The province reported Wednesday afternoon that it had perfomed 323 tests in the last 24 hours.

While calling this a "considerable accomplishment" and praising New Brunswickers for helping to keep COVID-19 at bay, Dr. Jennifer Russell said during a news conference in Fredericton that she recognizes there has also been a social cost.

"These costs and negative impacts can't be ignored," she said. "In the coming days, I hope that we'll be able to further relax the restrictions."