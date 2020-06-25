HALIFAX -- Hundreds of Nova Scotians continue to get tested for COVID-19 every day, but there are still no new confirmed cases of the virus in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 687 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday. No new cases of the virus were identified.

Thursday marks the 16th day Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19. The last new case was identified on June 9.

Premier Stephen McNeil said he’s “proud” of Nova Scotians for working hard to flatten the curve, but warned against becoming complacent.

“We've worked together to tackle this virus, but our work is not done. Now is not the time to let our guard down," said McNeil in a statement on Thursday.

"As restrictions are eased, and we head toward an Atlantic bubble, it remains as important as ever to follow all public health guidance and basic hygiene advice -- wash your hands, keep your distance and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces."

No active cases

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061 and 998 of those are considered resolved, leaving no active cases in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 52,266 negative test results.

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus.

No more patients in ICU

There are still two people in hospital, but there are no longer any patients in the intensive care unit. The province says both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they still require treatment in hospital as a result of the virus.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 898 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Atlantic Canada ‘bubble’

Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that the province is joining New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador in creating a tourism “bubble.”

Starting July 3, residents of Atlantic Canada can visit the four provinces without having to self-isolate.

Atlantic Canadians must still abide by the public health directives in place in each province, such as practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Residents shouldn’t travel if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers.

Visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to the entry requirements in place in each of the four provinces

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order will remain in effect until Sunday, unless the government terminates or extends it.