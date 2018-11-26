Two low pressure systems will impact the Maritimes with a mix of snow and rain Tuesday through Thursday.

The first low comes up through the northeastern United States on Tuesday. While many areas of the Maritimes will see some initial snow, a change to rain pushes through as far north as Fredericton and just south of Miramichi by Tuesday evening and night. That will keep most snowfall amounts higher than 15 cm around central and northern areas of New Brunswick. For the rest of the Maritimes about 10 to 20 mm of rain can be expected to follow the snow.

The steadiest snow and rain moves through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Remaining snow becomes much lighter for northern New Brunswick on Wednesday though still accumulates in some areas. Rain eases to lighter showers and patchy drizzle and fog for southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia.

Winds will increase throughout the day Tuesday to eventually include easterly gusts 40 to 70 km/h. The strongest of those gusts for coastal Nova Scotia, PEI, and southern New Brunswick. Due to the topography of the Highlands, northern Inverness County in Cape Breton will likely hit some peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A second low-pressure system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday bringing more snow to eastern areas of the Maritimes along with high and gusty winds. After that, the weather quiets for Friday and Saturday with high pressure in place.