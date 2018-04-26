

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - The case of a Nova Scotia police chief accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl has been set over until a pre-trial consultation Aug. 9.

At that time, it's expected a trial date will be set in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for John Collyer.

Collyer of the Bridgewater Police Service was placed on administrative leave in August 2016 after the province's Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged assault.

The 26-year veteran of the force was suspended in May 2017 after the independent police watchdog charged him with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

The girl was 17 at the time of the alleged offences in Bridgewater between April and July of 2016.

In July 2017, Collyer elected to have the case heard by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.