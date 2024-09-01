Nova Scotia author Adam Jack Pelley shares story of 'love and mental illness' in 'Basketball Bo'

Adam Jack Pelley wears many hats. The author, professional wrestler and mental health advocate joined CTV on Tuesday to discuss his latest book, “Basketball Bo,” which Pelley describes as a tale of love and mental illness.

“Schizophrenia can be a burden, a blessing,” Pelley said. “It can be your best friend, it can be your worst enemy.”

For Pelley, those burdens and blessings find balance in his writing.

“It’s therapy,” Pelley said. “It does me well. It gives me a routine.”

Pelley was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was entering his first year of university, a time when he said the “whole world is coming at you.” In Pelley’s case, those pressures were compounded by voices and hallucinations, but he said with help from doctors and proper medication, he was able to succeed.

“Actually in ‘Basketball Bo’ the main character comes down with schizophrenia and he finds himself on the streets of Halifax,” Pelley said. “But through redemption he finally figures out that the love that created the universe was with him all along.”

Even though he published “The Fisherman’s Game” in 2021, Pelley said he wrote “Basketball Bo” first.

“I have a complete love of basketball,” Pelley said. “It’s my first love.”

He said he’s sharing his experiences in “Basketball Bo” because he wants to change the stigma surrounding schizophrenia.

“Everybody experiences mental health and mental illness in different ways,” Pelley said.

Pelley said writing “Basketball Bo” tool between 8-9 months. He self-published through Hemingway Publishers in Chicago. The book is available on Amazon.

Pelley’s next appearance as his wrestling persona, “Sidewalk Sam”, will be with Supernova Wrestling on Sept. 7 at the East Dartmouth Community Centre.

