HALIFAX -- A beach in Porters Lake, N.S. is closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Halifax Regional Municipality said in a release Saturday preliminary testing at Kinap Beach in Porter Lake has indicated bacteria levels exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

Kinap Beach is a supervised beach during weekdays from July 1 to August 31 each year.

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, as well as one unsupervised beach, during the summer months.

The municipality says high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures.

Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

The advisory comes after an emergency alert was issued earlier this month warning residents to stay away from Grand Lake in Nova Scotia following concerns of contamination that killed two dogs and sent one woman to hospital.

The Nova Scotia Government has since detected blue-green algae toxins at Grand Lake.