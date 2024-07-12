ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia gets first-in-Canada relocatable MRI

    The portable MRI is seen outside of the Bayers Lake Outpatient Clinic. (CTV/Carl Pomeroy) The portable MRI is seen outside of the Bayers Lake Outpatient Clinic. (CTV/Carl Pomeroy)
    Nova Scotia will be getting a new high-tech MRI which could increase the number of scans available to patients.

    Fully funded by the QEII Foundation, the $4 million MRI found outside the Bayers Lake Outpatient Clinic will be the first of its kind in the country.

    The container-like structure will soon be available to patients, allowing for scans to take place with very little infrastructure costs or limitations. The compact design allows for it to be picked up and put on a flatbed truck to be taken to different provinces.

    The tech could help scan an extra 4,800 patients a year at a time when the province has more than 15,000 patients on the waiting list. Province-wide, Nova Scotia does around 40,000 MRI’s a year.

    The relocatable MRI is slated to begin taking patients by the end of July.

