Nova Scotia health seeks help finding missing patient

Nova Scotia Health is asking for public assistance locating 36-year-old Randall Blanchard, who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

Nova Scotia Health described Blanchard in a news release. He is 5’10” and 241 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Blanchard was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black shoes.

The news release said Blanchard’s risk increases the longer he is without treatment.

Anyone with information about Blanchard’s whereabouts are asked to contact local law enforcement.

An article was published previously providing an incorrect name and description of the patient. We regret the error.

