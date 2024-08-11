ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia health seeks help finding missing patient

    Randall Blanchard is pictured in a white shirt standing against a white brick wall (Courtesy: Nova Scotia Health). Randall Blanchard is pictured in a white shirt standing against a white brick wall (Courtesy: Nova Scotia Health).
    Share

    Nova Scotia Health is asking for public assistance locating 36-year-old Randall Blanchard, who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

    Nova Scotia Health described Blanchard in a news release. He is 5’10” and 241 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Blanchard was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black shoes.

    The news release said Blanchard’s risk increases the longer he is without treatment.

    Anyone with information about Blanchard’s whereabouts are asked to contact local law enforcement.

    An article was published previously providing an incorrect name and description of the patient. We regret the error.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

    opinion

    opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change

    Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    • Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3

      Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News