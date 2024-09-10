'The ultimate sacrifice': P.E.I. firefighters to climb 110 stairs to honour first responders who died on 9/11

A fire department in rural Prince Edward Island is set to host its inaugural 9/11 memorial stair climb event.

The Kinkora Fire Department will hold the event at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown on Wednesday – the 23nd anniversary of the terror attacks.

Firefighters from across the island are invited to climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs in their full gear to honour New York City firefighters and first responders who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Firefighter Chris Richard is among those who will take on the challenge. He says the Kinkora Fire Department decided to host the event after seeing other departments organize similar ones.

“It’s popular in the United States to do the memorial walk, and there was always a few people who did that on their own being, so we thought, what a great opportunity to get firefighters all around the island to come together and show we do remember the fallen ones that sacrificed for the job,” he said during a phone interview with CTV Atlantic.

Firefighters participate in a 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower in Austin, Texas, on Monday Sept. 11, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

“I always had the passion to be a firefighter. You know, when you join for the job, the sacrifices that may come with it, so, a tragic event like that, to show the ones before you that you might not have known them, that you honour the ultimate sacrifice that they made at the end of the day.”

People can register for the stair climb by donation. The Kinkora Fire Department says all proceeds will go to the Canadian Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

Members of the Kinkora Fire Department are pictured alongside two trucks. (Source: Kinkora Fire Department)

Dozens of firefighters have signed up so far, and Richard expects more to sign up the day of.

“The ones who decide last-minute to give it a try, and I mean it’s a big undertaking to do all that stuff. But we’re honestly just looking for the support, so even if people can’t do the whole thing and they just want to give it their best go, then we welcome them out as well.”

Firefighters will wear their full bunker gear and self-contained breathing apparatus during the challenge, though no mask and an empty bottle for safety purposes.

The Kinkora Fire Department stresses the climb “is not a race.”

“We’re just walking the stairs, it’s not about how fast you can get it done. And about halfway through our walk we’re all going to take a moment of silence for the fallen firefighters,” Richard said.

The event is also open to the public to watch from a designated area, so as not to interfere with participants.

Non-firefighters, or firefighters that don’t wish to climb, are also invited to volunteer.

“They can reach out to (the department) and if there’s a need for more volunteers then for sure they’ll accept them, and medical staff is welcome as well,” Richard said. “We might be fit but it’s a grueling time!”

Members with the Kinkora Fire Department are pictured spraying water from hoses. (Source: Kinkora Fire Department)

The Kinkora Fire Department believes this is the first event of its kind on P.E.I.

“This is the first one we’re trying to get going on the island, and then hopefully next year there’ll be more departments on board, and we’ll make a little bit of legwork lighter for everybody,” Richard said.

Registration for Wednesday’s event opens at 5:30 p.m. and the climb starts at 6 p.m.

“We’ll just take our time to go through it, and we have it booked out for two hours roughly, but if it takes longer, or a little less, I mean, if people are quicker than what we’re expecting, then perfect,” Richard said.

“There’s the option too that if they don’t want to do it alone, they can put in for a team. You can do some of it and other members of your department can do it as well. We’re all a big family.”

Information on how to register and volunteer can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

