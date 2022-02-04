Nova Scotia Liberal member Angela Simmonds first to declare for party leadership

HALIFAX -

Provincial Liberal caucus member Angela Simmonds is seeking the leadership of Nova Scotia's Liberal party.

Simmonds, who represents the riding of Preston, made the announcement Friday in a video posted to Twitter.

She is the first candidate to officially declare for the post since Iain Rankin announced last month that he is stepping down as leader.

In the video, Simmonds says she is running to bring "a new energy and direction" to the province and the Liberal party.

If successful, Simmonds would become the first female leader of the party and the first Black leader of any of Nova Scotia's main political parties.

The Liberals have set a March 21 deadline for candidates to register and will hold will hold a leadership convention on July 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.