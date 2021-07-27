HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal leader has released the party's health-care platform, promising an added $131 million to bolster the system.

Iain Rankin says targeted investments in such areas as physician and nursing recruitment, virtual care and mental health will build on the nearly $400 million earmarked for health care in the Liberals' 2021-22 budget tabled in March.

Rankin says the plan will see the existing budget for physician recruitment doubled to $5 million in order to establish a new office to help recruit doctors from around the world, along with just over $4 million over three years to create 270 new seats to train licensed practical nurses at the Nova Scotia Community College.

Another $6 million will be used to expand virtual care in order to give people who are currently waiting for a family doctor access to care.

To help increase access to mental health services, Rankin says $4 million will be spent annually to launch eight new mental health walk-in clinics in areas of the province with the greatest need and with close access to regional hospitals that can provide further treatment as needed.

Before the election call, the Liberals announced $96.5 million to create new long-term care beds and to renovate existing facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.