Nova Scotia Nature Trust meets target to double its protected lands across the province by 2025

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust announced Wednesday it has met a target set in 2020 to double its protected lands across the province by 2025.

According to a news release from the trust, the campaign, called Twice the Wild, has now reached more than 30,000 acres after being launched in September 2020, in response to “alarming biodiversity loss, and the growing climate crisis.”

Bonnie Sutherland, the Nova Scotia Nature Trust’s executive director, credited the campaign’s success to an historic public investment in nature conservation, incredible community support, and unprecedented collaboration.

“We applaud the historic federal and provincial commitments to and investments in nature conservation that made the Nature Trust’s ambitious goal to double protected space for nature in Nova Scotia possible,” said Sutherland.

The Province of Nova Scotia committed to protecting 20 per cent of Nova Scotia’s land by 2030, states the release.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to thank the Nature Trust for their ongoing work to conserve and protect our province’s land and water and congratulate them on achieving this impressive milestone,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“The success of Twice the Wild reflects the shared vision and commitment of our government, conservation partners, and Nova Scotians and what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal.”

Through the campaign, the trust says it has saved more than 80 new conservation lands, ranging from remote islands off southwestern Nova Scotia to mountain wilderness areas in Cape Breton.

Sutherland said much more needs to be done as the threats to nature continue to grow and the impacts of climate change are rapidly accelerating.

“While we celebrate an enormous achievement today, nature desperately needs us to do more. To save more, to move faster, and to work together like never before. You can count on the Nova Scotia Nature Trust to step up to do just that. More big, bold plans coming soon,” she said.

The campaign raised over $5 million in community support, which the trust says leveraged over $23 million in government and other matching funds.

