Nova Scotia Power continues to restore power throughout province on Sunday

Nova Scotia Power continues to work to have power restored in areas hit hard by this weekend's winter storm.

“We currently have about 600 people – power line technicians, forestry workers, damage assessors and others – on the ground across the province helping to restore power and hundreds more working behind the scenes supporting our crews and customers,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power storm lead, in a release.

During the storm, around 120,000 customers lost power, but Nova Scotia Power crews have been able to restore around 90,000 customers by Sunday morning.

Officials say there were around 30,000 new outages due to freezing rain on Saturday.

According to officials, the biggest challenge has been the significant ice accumulation on trees causing branches to fall on power lines.

Crews say Restoration Phases Power is restored in a specific order when storms pass, starting with emergency safety concerns.

Estimated restoration times can be found online.