HALIFAX -- The RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for a 29-year-old man who is wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Joseph “Dakota” Maloney, from the Bible Hill, N.S., area, is facing a number of charges including assault, uttering threats, mischief and other related offences.

Police say the charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in Colchester County between May and July.

Police have made several attempts to locate Maloney, but their attempts have been unsuccessful, and now they are asking for the public’s help.

However, police warn that Maloney should not be approached if spotted.

Police describe Maloney as Indigenous with black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 207 pounds.

Investigators have released photos of Maloney, which show tattoos on at least one of his arms, and a tattoo on his neck. They have also released a photo of his motorcycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.