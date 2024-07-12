Nova Scotia removes age cap for insulin pump program

Nova Scotia has removed the age cap for people living with Type 1 diabetes to receive coverage for the costs of an insulin pump and supplies.

Previously the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program only allowed people under the age of 26 to receive coverage, but the province has now removed that cap.

The change comes as part of $1.3 million to expand the Nova Scotia Insulin Pump Program in the 2024-25 budget.

“As someone who previously aged out of the program and has limited coverage for anything diabetes related, being able to rejoin the program is a big relief as it will greatly reduce the financial strain that comes with living with Type 1 diabetes,” said Ben Roberts, one of the recipients of the program, in the announcement on Friday.

“The people who advocated for this change deserve a lot of the credit for making this happen. To put it simply, having access to this technology to manage my diabetes without the financial strain is life changing.”

Insulin pumps cost around $6,300 on average, with supplies costing around $4,000 a year.

“People living with diabetes should get the support they need to afford the equipment and supplies they need to better manage their diabetes,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in the Friday announcement.

“Diabetes can be a life-changing experience and expanding this program will have a positive impact on the quality of life for some people living with diabetes.”

The program currently covers around 150 Nova Scotians, and with the removal of the cap the province says around another 450 people will be eligible.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.