HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s health officials are reporting one new death related to COVID-19, and 163 new cases Saturday.

The person was a man in his 70s who lived in the province’s Central Zone.

"It is never easy to hear that a Nova Scotian has passed away as result of COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We said we'd have some very rough days ahead as we get this outbreak under control. We have been at this for a long time now and people are getting tired, but we cannot be complacent. The stakes are very high."

Of Saturday’s new cases, 134 are in the Central Zone, 13 are in the Northern Zone, eight in the Eastern Zone, and another eight in the Western Zone.

According to Saturday’s media release from the provincial government, one of Saturday’s new cases involves an employee at Melville Gardens, which is a residential care facility in Halifax.

Another new case involves an employee at Harbour View Haven, a nursing home in Lunenburg, which is in the province’s Western Zone.

The province says most residents in those homes have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but staff and residents in impacted units of those homes are isolating as a precaution.

Nova Scotia public health says there is community spread in the central zone, and the other zones are being monitored for signs of spread.

The province has 1,538 active cases, and the total number of deaths is now 71.

There are 42 people in hospital, with seven in intensive care units.

2,145 cases are now considered resolved, and there have been 3,754 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.



