HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 850.

The province has not announced any additional deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 888 tests on Thursday. Nova Scotia has completed more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of Thursday, 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in the province had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 189 residents and 82 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 24,521 negative test results, and 16 deaths.

The confirmed cases range in range from 10 to over 90.

Eleven people are in hospital. Three patients are currently in intensive care units.

Nova Scotia says 392 cases in the province have recovered and are now considered resolved.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, community spread has been confirmed, which is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing.

Where are the cases located?

There are confirmed COVID-19 cases across the province. More details are available in an online map, which breaks down the cases according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones.

Most of the cases are confirmed in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 709 cases

Northern zone: 38 cases

Eastern zone: 49 cases

Public health is working to identify and test anyone who may have come in close contact with a confirmed case. Individuals who have tested positive are being told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of Nova Scotia is required to self-isolate for 14-days upon return.

COVID-19 symptoms to screen for

The symptoms for which COVID-19 is being screened have recently expanded.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is asked to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

COVID-19 symptoms to screen for: