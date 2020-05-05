HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

Forty-one people have now died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 35 of those deaths have been at Northwood.

Thirteen Northwood residents have died from COVID-19 since Friday.

"Today, sadly, we have to report three more deaths from COVID-19 at Northwood. I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are working hard with the Northwood team and our partners have rallied around the home and its residents and staff. We will keep supporting them until this horrible disease is defeated."

An additional long-term care home in Nova Scotia has also been affected by the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, 10 facilities had seen positive cases of COVID-19, but now the province says 11 long-term care homes have confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 245 residents and 113 staff members.

The province didn’t say which additional facility is now affected by the virus.

Most of the cases in long-term care homes are at Northwood, which has seen the province’s largest outbreak of the virus.

As of Monday, Northwood was reporting a total of 307 cases at its Halifax campus, affecting 220 residents and 87 employees.

Twenty-two residents have recovered from the virus and have moved to an off-site recovery unit.

Northwood says all long-term care residents at its Halifax campus will continue to be tested regularly for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

Despite the spike in deaths, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said last week that the outbreak at Northwood has "stabilized."

More information is expected at a news conference with Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil Tuesday afternoon.

Six new cases of COVID-19

The province is also reporting six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nova Scotia to 991.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 454 tests on Monday and is operating 24 hours a day.

To date, there have been 30,984 negative test results.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent of cases are male.

Six people are currently in hospital, two of which are in the intensive care unit.

The province says 652 people have now recovered from COVID-19 and their cases are considered resolved.

There are cases across the province, but most cases have been confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The six new cases announced Tuesday were all confirmed in the central zone. The western, northern and eastern zones are seeing no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 846 cases

Northern zone: 41 cases

Eastern zone: 50 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 17.

The province has eased some public health measures, but the rules related to physical distancing and social gatherings -- keeping six feet apart and not gathering in groups more than five -- remain in place.