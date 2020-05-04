HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 38.

The latest death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. It was another devastating weekend for the facility, where 10 deaths have been reported since Friday.

Of the province’s 38 deaths, 32 have now been at Northwood, which is the largest such facility east of Montreal.

"I offer my condolences to the family who is grieving the loss of their loved one today," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement Monday.

"We must remain vigilant, especially around our long-term care homes, to protect residents and staff. We have slowed the spread provincially, but we need to stay the course and continue to follow the public health protocols."

As of Sunday, 10 long-term care and seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia had confirmed cases of COVID-19, involving 239 residents and 111 staff members.

Most of those cases are at Northwood. On Sunday, the facility was reporting 305 cases affecting 220 residents and 85 staff members.

Sixteen residents have now recovered and been moved to an off-site recovery unit.

Northwood says all long-term care residents at its Halifax campus will continue to be tested regularly for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

Despite the spike in deaths, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said last week that the outbreak at Northwood has "stabilized."

Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases

Nova Scotia is also reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 985.

"It is important everyone recognizes Nova Scotia continues to see new cases of COVID-19 -- we are not out of the woods," said Strang in a statement.

"Now is not the time to let our guard down."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 455 tests on Sunday and is operating 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has 30,441 negative test results.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

Six people are currently in hospital. Two of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

The province says 638 people have now recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

There are cases across the province, but the vast majority of cases are reported in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

More information is available in an online map, which breaks down the cases according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones:

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 840 cases

Northern zone: 41 cases

Eastern zone: 50 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Nova Scotians who experience two or more of the following symptoms should take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 17.

The province has eased some public health measures, but the rules related to physical distancing and social gatherings -- keeping six feet apart and not gathering in groups more than five -- remain in place.

"Please continue to do all you can to help slow the spread of this virus by following public health orders and advice," said Strang.