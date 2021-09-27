HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 96th death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a news release, N.S. Health says a man in his 80s died in the Central zone.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our condolences to the family and friends grieving the loss of their loved one," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release. "The actions of every single Nova Scotian are critical right now. Everyone has a role to play to keep this virus under control. Let's do it together - get vaccinated, and stay home and get tested if you have symptoms."

"It is never easy to hear that a Nova Scotian has passed away as a result of COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving," added Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release. "This is a sad day, and it reminds us how serious the virus is. I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to get vaccinated and follow public health measures to prevent further illness and death from this virus."

The province also reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.

65 new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

8 new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

6 new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

4 new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,726 tests on Sept. 24; 3,246 tests on Sept. 25; and 2,659 tests on Sept. 26. A total of 1,203,224 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,569 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,268 people have recovered and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 11 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since August 1, there have been 673 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Of the new cases since August 1, 466 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 339 cases (13 active case)

Central zone: 5,063 cases (163 active cases)

Northern zone: 506 cases (20 active cases)

Eastern zone: 661 cases (9 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Oct. 3, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 1,500,471 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 80.1 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: