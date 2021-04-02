HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, all of which being travel-related.

Five of the cases are in the province’s western zone, and four are in the central zone.

According to Friday’s media release from the province, five of them travelled internationally, and four domestically from outside Atlantic Canada. All of these people are self-isolating.

"Our Easter weekend is looking very different than those in other provinces because of our low active case numbers, and today's cases show our border protocols are working," said Premier Iain Rankin in Friday’s release. "But we have to remain vigilant - including strictly adhering to self-isolation after travel and other public health measures - to remain safe."

There are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

On Friday, the province’s labs processed 3,122 tests, and 433,942 since the pandemic began.

"People are answering the call to get tested and helping identify where the virus is in our province, and I thank them for that," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Getting tested is one of the ways we can work together to contain the spread of COVID-19."

There is one patient in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, not in intensive care.

Sixty-six people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19, and there have been 1,728 cumulative cases.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

In Friday’s media release, the province announced they are extending the official state of emergency.

The state of emergency, first announced on March 22, 2020, is now extended to April 18, 2021.

N.S. CASE DATA

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 113 cases (7 active case)

Central Zone: 1,390 cases (22 active cases)

Northern Zone: 133 cases (1 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 92 cases (1 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 111,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, including 29,530 second doses.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: