HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the total number of active cases in the province dropping to 15.

“Another day where no new cases have been identified is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“I worry that people will see no new cases and think they no longer need to follow the public health measures. Let’s work to keep our numbers low by remaining vigilant - wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands.”

According to the province's online dashboard, four of the previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

“Coming out of a weekend with just one new case is something all Nova Scotians can be proud of,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I thank everyone for their work in keeping our case numbers low. We can keep them low if we continue following all the public health protocols.”

N.S. EASES SOME RESTRICTIONS

Beginning Monday, Nova Scotia has eased some restrictions for sports, arts, and culture organizations.

Those changes include:

sports teams can start playing games, but spectators are not permitted and there can be no games or tournaments involving teams that would not regularly play against each other

non-team sports can also resume competition, but without spectators and only among competitors who would regularly compete against each other

the limit for sports practices, training, and games, and arts and culture rehearsals and classes will return to 50

arts and culture performances can only be virtual and cannot have in-person spectators

Also beginning Monday, residents of adult service centres and regional rehabilitation centres can resume community visits for work and volunteering. They can now meet in groups of up to 25 with physical distancing, instead of 10.

Other provincewide public health restrictions will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7. Those include:

gathering limit of 10, both in your home and in the community

restaurants and licensed establishments stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

retail businesses and malls operate at 50 per cent capacity

fitness facilities operate at 50 per cent capacity and have three metres between people for high-intensity activities, including indoor and outdoor fitness classes

social events, festivals, special events, arts and cultural events and sports events are not permitted

faith gatherings, wedding ceremonies and funeral services can have 150 people outdoors or 50 per cent of an indoor venue's capacity, to a maximum of 100

wedding receptions and funeral receptions and visitation are not permitted

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 837 tests on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 152,410 tests. There have been 482 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and sixty-seven cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 275,588 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,491 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80-years-old.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 92 cases (1 active cases)

Central Zone: 1276 cases (6 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (5 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 76 cases (3 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Sunday, 11,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 2,708 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Officials say they will focus on vaccine delivery to health-care workers directly involved in the COVID-19 response, as well as staff, residents and designated caregivers in long-term care and residential care facilities.

The province also plans to launch prototype clinics to help prepare to deliver and administer large quantities of the vaccine as supply increases.

Those include community clinics for those aged 80 and over and clinics in First Nation and African Nova Scotian communities delivered by physicians and pharmacists.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: