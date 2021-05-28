HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting the province's 80th COVID-19 related death on Friday, involving a woman in her 50s in the province's Central Zone.

Health officials are also reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 585.

Of Friday's new cases, 29 are in the Central Zone, five are in the Eastern Zone, four are in the Northern Zone and two are in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give an update on the province's COVID-19 situation on Friday at 3 p.m. Atlantic.

Public Health says there is evidence of community spread in the Central Zone, and limited community spread in Sydney. The Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The province says 92 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 585, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since April 29.

CASE DATA

On Thursday, Nova Scotia labs processed 6,381 tests, and a total of 804,576 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say there were also 27,023 tests administered between May 21 and 27 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Sydney, Brooklyn, Queens Co., Dartmouth and Halifax.

There have been 5,497 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 4,832 people have recovered, and 80 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 53 individuals in hospital, 18 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,755 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,156 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 273 cases (13 active)

Central Zone: 4,417 cases (416 active)

Northern Zone: 287 cases (41 active)

Eastern Zone: 520 cases (115 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 560,843 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 48.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m

Burton Ettinger School (52 Alex St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dartmouth South Academy, (111 Prince Arthur Ave, Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: