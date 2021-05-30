HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new COVID-19 death, 20 new cases, and 80 recoveries as of Sunday.

The province says a woman in her 80s who lived in the Central Zone has died.

"My heart-felt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Last Sunday we reported 74 cases. The trend of fewer cases over the last week is very encouraging. It is going down because of the hard work of Nova Scotians. We all have the power to reduce new cases further. Get tested, get vaccinated and follow the public health measures closely."

Her death marks the 85th in the province due to COVID-19-related causes.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving," said Premier Iain Rankin. "While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital. They are in my thoughts. Let's all ensure no more Nova Scotians are hospitalized by strictly following the restrictions and getting tested and vaccinated."

There are now 505 active cases in Nova Scotia, with 5,550 cumulative since the start of the pandemic.

20 NEW CASES

Of Sunday's new cases, 14 are in the Central Zone, five are in the Eastern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone.

The province says there is still evidence of community spread in the Central Zone, and limited spread in the Sydney area.

Northern and Western Zones are being monitored for signs of community spread.

N.S. CASE DATA

On Saturday, the province's labs completed 6,157 tests, and 816,570 total tests since the start of the pandemic.

There are 42 people in hospital, which includes 17 in ICU. The province says the median age for hospitalized Nova Scotians is 53 for non-ICU, and 56 for those in ICU.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 277 cases (11 active) Central Zone: 4,452 cases (355 active)

Northern Zone: 289 cases (33 active) Eastern Zone: 532 cases (106 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of the last update on Friday, 560,843 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 48.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. The province says walk-ins will be turned away.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: