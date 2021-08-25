HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 94th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, involving a man in his 60s in the Western zone.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one," said premier-designate Tim Houston in a news release. "This virus has had devasting impacts on too many families. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible, get tested if you have symptoms and continue to follow public health protocols."

"It is difficult and upsetting to hear that another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19," added Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I encourage all Nova Scotians to get both doses as soon as they can to protect themselves and the people around them."

The province is also reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with five recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 50.

Four of the new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Three are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Two new cases were identified in the Eastern zone. One is a close contact to a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

One new case was identified in the Northern zone and is under investigation.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,418 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. A total of 1,100,247 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 5,989 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,845 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently no one in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,247 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,169 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 299 cases (1 active case)

Central zone: 4,742 cases (35 active cases)

Northern zone: 315 cases (9 active cases)

Eastern zone: 633 cases (5 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to September 5, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,431,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 77.5 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health has introduced several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing, in addition to testing by appointment, can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Wednesday, August 25:

Alderney Gate Building (60 Alderney Dr, Dartmouth) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion - Cole Harbour (703 Main St, Dartmouth) from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion - Bedford (1772 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mobile pop-up - Downsview Plaza (720 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: