HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two of the cases are in the province's Eastern zone and one is in the Western zone. All three infections are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, originally identified in the United Kingdom.

"The people are not in Nova Scotia, but since they are Nova Scotia residents, they are included in the cumulative provincial data," wrote the province in a news release on Thursday.

Public health also says Thursday’s cases have no known close contacts in Nova Scotia.

In total, Nova Scotia has identified 44 U.K. variant cases. The province has confirmed 10 cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant, first found in South Africa.

Three of the province's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, leaving 42 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

“Today the restrictions on the New Brunswick border have been reinstated,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “Our strong adherence to public health protocols has helped us limit the spread of the virus and it is important that we remain diligent to keep our communities safe.”

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,770 tests on Wednesday. The province has completed 459,994 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,786 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,678 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

"By following the public health measures and making testing part of our regular COVID-19 prevention measures we are working to limit the spread of the virus and protect our loved ones," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "It's very important to wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain physical distance, adhere to the gathering limits and stay home if you are feeling unwell."

There are currently four people in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 124 cases (7 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,424 cases (26 active cases)

Northern Zone: 135 cases (2 active case)

Eastern Zone: 103 cases (7 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 18, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 182,867 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 264,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: