HALIFAX -- As masks become mandatory in indoor public places, the province of Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of covid-19.

The new cases were identified Thursday in the central zone, which includes the Halifax area, and are the first new cases since July 15.

The province says they are Nova Scotians who had travelled outside of Canada and they've been self-isolating since they returned.

Public health workers conducted 456 tests on Thursday.

The two new cases are also the only active cases in the province.

There have been 1,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 64 deaths related to the virus.

There are currently no people in hospital being treated for the disease.

Effective today, mask-wearing is mandatory in most indoor public spaces in the province, including retail businesses, shopping centres, hair salons, and places of worship.

With files from The Canadian Press.