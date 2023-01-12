Nova Scotia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 700, active hospitalizations slightly decrease

Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its latest reporting period.

However, the province is reporting seven new deaths from previous reporting periods.

Since March 2020, 701 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.

The data released Thursday covers the period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province says 50 people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 during the one-week period.

According to Nova Scotia Health:

Thirty-one people were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, a decrease of four patients in the health authority’s last update.

As of Thursday, there were another 118 people in hospital who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but are positive for the virus.

One-hundred-and-thirty-four patients are in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted, compared to 113 the week before.

On Thursday, five people were being treated in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health says the numbers it provides does not include data from the IWK Health Centre.

As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 74.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,038 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the one-week period, compared to 866 announced the week before.

VACCINATION

To date, 53.9 per cent of people in Nova Scotia have had three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent have had at least two or more doses, 3.3 per cent have had at least one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

N.S. HEALTH EMPLOYEES

As of Thursday, the health authority says 177 Nova Scotia Health employees were off work due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who is positive for the virus.

The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows:

Western Zone: 43

Central Zone: 91

Northern Zone: 16

Eastern Zone: 27

The province's full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.